iBase’s CSB200-818 slim fanless embedded computers

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new slim fanless embedded system from iBase for use in harsh environments.

Suitable for 24/7 deployments in industrial automation and intelligent transportation applications, iBase’s compact CSB200-818 fanless system comes with a 12V-24V DC terminal block power input and an optional 60W power adaptor.

The robust embedded CSB200-818 houses a 3.5-inch single board computer powered by an Intel Atom processor E3930 or Pentium N4200/ Celeron N3350, and is equipped with 4GB (default) of DDR3L-1866 system memory upgradeable to 8GB. It offers versatile wired and wireless connectivity with the two onboard RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet ports and dual mini PCIe slots for optional Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and LTE interface cards.

The system’s onboard rear I/O interface includes four high-speed USB 3.0, HDMI, four COM ports and two RJ45 connectors.

Key features also include two wireless antennas; operating temperature range of -30°C to +65°C with Intel Atom processor E3930 and 64GB industrial-grade SSD, and -10°C to +45°C with Pentium N4200/ Celeron N3350 series CPU and 500GB of SATA HDD (both temperature conditions require sufficient airflow); fanless system with iBase IB818 3.5” disk-size SBC; 12V~24V DC wide-range power input; and wall mount kit.