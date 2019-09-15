Search
iBase's CMI300-988 slim Mini-ITX system
iBase’s CMI300-988 slim Mini-ITX system

By Backplane Systems Technology 15 September 2019
Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s CMI300-988 slim Mini-ITX system featuring AMD Ryzen embedded V1000 SoC, and delivering new levels of graphics processing efficiency and superior compute performance.

The CMI300-988 slim Mini-ITX system with an on-board AMD Ryzen embedded V1807B processor combines the processing power of the advanced AMD ‘Zen’ CPU and ‘Vega’ graphics architecture in a single chip. Measuring 200 x 200 x 62mm, the CMI300-988 is designed for retail, automation or smart office environments.

The CMI300-988 combines high-speed connectivity with flexible I/O and high reliability to perform a variety of tasks in 0°C to 45°C operating environments while ensuring silent operation.

The embedded box PC is housed in an IP30-rated aluminium and steel enclosure, and supports wall mounting as well as VESA mounting for easy installation and maintenance. Rear I/O provides essential connections with an HDMI and DisplayPort, two Gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.1, four serial ports, audio jacks and a 3-pin terminal block for 12V~24V DC input.

The standard system configuration contains 128GB of SSD storage, 4GB of DDR 4 memory expandable to 32GB, and an 84W power adaptor. Expansion ports consist of a Mini PCI-E and an M.2 (M Key:2280) socket. Three reserved antenna holes are available for optional wireless connectivity.

