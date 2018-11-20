iBASE’s BYTEM-123-PC: EN50155 certified industrial panel PCs

Backplane Systems Technology presents iBASE Technology's BYTEM-123-PC, an EN50155 certified Intel Atom processor E3845 Quad-Core 12.1" transportation projected touch industrial panel PC.

Based on the quad-core Intel Atom processor E3845, the BYTEM-123-PC is EN50155 certified for railway applications. Meeting EN50155 standards, the units support input voltages of 24V (default) as well as 72V and 110V (optional).

Key features and benefits of the BYTEM-123-PC industrial panel PCs include high computing performance; low power consumption; silent operation at temperatures from -40°C to 75°C; IP65 rated protection on front panel preventing dust accumulation and enabling convenient washdown of the screen; full IP54 protection rating for the whole unit; and two-finger multi-touch screen allowing users greater control over the user interface, and enhancing functionality and performance.

The new industrial panel computers deliver a range of I/O and expansion capabilities, including support for M12 connectors for power input and 10/100M Ethernet communication, 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, and Gigabit Ethernet controllers for system and software installation and maintenance. The system also supports VESA mounting while an optional rack mounting kit allows for fitting the BYTEM-123-PC into different kinds of installations.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.