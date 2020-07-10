Search
By Backplane Systems Technology 10 July 2020
Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s AMS210 high performance embedded box PCs ideal for use in harsh industrial environments.

Designed for factory automation, machine vision, digital signage and a wide range of industrial IoT applications, the AMS210 embedded PCs can be outfitted with 9th/8th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and two 2.5” disk drives with RAID 0/1.

The AMS210 has a straightforward design with front I/O accessibility, including four USB 3.1, four USB 2.0, three display ports, and a serial port to connect to a diverse set of peripheral devices, as well as four Gigabit LAN ports to handle high bandwidth data processing requirements.

Two flexible expansion slots supporting a combination of PCI-E(x16), PCI-E(x4) and PCI interfaces are also conveniently located at the front for easy access. To achieve operational reliability in harsh industrial environments, it features an operating temperature range from 0°C to 55°C and vibration endurance of up to 3 Grms (with SSD).

Measuring 297.4(W) x 266.2(D) x 78.5(H) mm, the AMS210 is available barebone or can be equipped with an Intel Core i7-9700TE processor, 8GB RAM, and a 500GB SATA drive. It also supports an optional 24V power adaptor and two additional serial ports.

