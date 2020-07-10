Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s AMS210 high performance embedded box PCs ideal for use in harsh industrial environments.

Designed for factory automation, machine vision, digital signage and a wide range of industrial IoT applications, the AMS210 embedded PCs can be outfitted with 9th/8th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and two 2.5” disk drives with RAID 0/1.

The AMS210 has a straightforward design with front I/O accessibility, including four USB 3.1, four USB 2.0, three display ports, and a serial port to connect to a diverse set of peripheral devices, as well as four Gigabit LAN ports to handle high bandwidth data processing requirements.

Two flexible expansion slots supporting a combination of PCI-E(x16), PCI-E(x4) and PCI interfaces are also conveniently located at the front for easy access. To achieve operational reliability in harsh industrial environments, it features an operating temperature range from 0°C to 55°C and vibration endurance of up to 3 Grms (with SSD).

Measuring 297.4(W) x 266.2(D) x 78.5(H) mm, the AMS210 is available barebone or can be equipped with an Intel Core i7-9700TE processor, 8GB RAM, and a 500GB SATA drive. It also supports an optional 24V power adaptor and two additional serial ports.