iBase’s AMI230 robust embedded system with extended temperature

Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s AMI230 robust embedded systems featuring an extended operating temperature design.

Developed for smart factory, industrial automation, and applications in harsh environments, the rugged AMI230 delivers improved computing and graphics performance with an extended operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C, operating vibration up to 3Grms and over/under/reverse voltage protection.

The AMI230 Series houses the Intel Q370 MB230AF motherboard and is equipped with multiple high speed I/O including 8x USB 3.1, 4x COM, and 3x M.2 (B-Key, E-Key & M-Key) for NVMe storage, Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE options, and HDMI/DP/DVI-D display interface. It also features four Gigabit Ethernet ports making it highly suitable for network related applications, iAMT (11.6) for system remote management and repair, TPM (2.0) security for preventing phishing attacks, and iSMART green technology for power on/off scheduling and power resume functions.

Key features of iBase’s AMI230 Series embedded systems also include fanless design with iBase MB230 customised board; 9th/8th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 desktop processors; dual SIM slots supporting WWAN redundancy; and 4x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet ports with 2 ports supporting 802.3at PoE+.

All models in the series come with 8GB of DDR4 memory expandable to 32GB, a 64GB MLC industrial-grade SSD, and 12V or 18V~24V wide-range DC input. Operating systems supported are Windows 10 (64-bit)/ Windows 7 (32-bit & 64-bit), and Linux Ubuntu/ Fedora 24.

The basic AMI230 model measures 210x285x77mm (WxDxH). The AMI231 and AMI232 variations support optional expansion cards featuring PCI, PCIe (x1), PCIe (x8), PCIe (x16), 2x COM (COM5 & COM6), 1x SATA II, and 2x USB 2.0.