iBase’s AGS100T/ AGS102T launching new IoT gateways with TPM security

Backplane Systems Technology presents the AGS100T/ AGS102T compact fanless platforms from iBase, featuring a rugged design and providing maximum reliability and longevity support.

Offering a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and measuring 160 x 110 x 44mm in dimension, the new systems are suitable for space-constrained applications in harsh environments that require devices equipped with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) technology.

Powered by Intel’s Apollo Lake Atom x7/x5 series, Pentium N4200, and Celeron N3350 SoCs, the systems enable seamless and secure data flow to the cloud in IoT-focused applications with enterprise-grade security, and easy manageability.

The AGS100T/ AGS102T gateways come with an extra advanced security TPM 2.0 chip to provide a high level of hardware-based security. By using TPM together with Windows 10, these devices carry out cryptographic operations for access control and authentication. TPM enables integrity measurements during system boot and makes TPM-based key unavailable outside the TPM to prevent phishing attacks and authorisation value guesses.

The rugged AGS100T features 4GB DDR3L-1866 DO-DIMM, 64GB MLC industrial-grade mSATA SSD, dual display ports (DVI-I and DisplayPort), 4x USB 3.0, 2x GbE, 2x COM, DC-in terminal block for 9V~36V input and over/ under/ reverse voltage protection. The AGS102T has the same features as the AGS100T but has two extra serial ports for COM3/COM4 and GPIO 4-in and 4-out multipurpose interface.

Expansions are available with a full-size Mini PCI-E, 2230 M.2 E-Key socket for WLAN and BT, a 3042 M.2 B-Key socket for WWAN and SSD, mSATA socket (Mini PCI-E), and a 2242 M.2 B-Key socket for mSATA SSD.