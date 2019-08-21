Search
iBase’s AGS100T/ AGS102T launching new IoT gateways with TPM security

By Backplane Systems Technology 21 August 2019
Supplier News
article image iBase's AGS100T and AGS102T compact fanless platforms
Backplane Systems Technology presents the AGS100T/ AGS102T compact fanless platforms from iBase, featuring a rugged design and providing maximum reliability and longevity support.

Offering a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and measuring 160 x 110 x 44mm in dimension, the new systems are suitable for space-constrained applications in harsh environments that require devices equipped with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) technology.

Powered by Intel’s Apollo Lake Atom x7/x5 series, Pentium N4200, and Celeron N3350 SoCs, the systems enable seamless and secure data flow to the cloud in IoT-focused applications with enterprise-grade security, and easy manageability.

The AGS100T/ AGS102T gateways come with an extra advanced security TPM 2.0 chip to provide a high level of hardware-based security. By using TPM together with Windows 10, these devices carry out cryptographic operations for access control and authentication. TPM enables integrity measurements during system boot and makes TPM-based key unavailable outside the TPM to prevent phishing attacks and authorisation value guesses.

The rugged AGS100T features 4GB DDR3L-1866 DO-DIMM, 64GB MLC industrial-grade mSATA SSD, dual display ports (DVI-I and DisplayPort), 4x USB 3.0, 2x GbE, 2x COM, DC-in terminal block for 9V~36V input and over/ under/ reverse voltage protection. The AGS102T has the same features as the AGS100T but has two extra serial ports for COM3/COM4 and GPIO 4-in and 4-out multipurpose interface.

Expansions are available with a full-size Mini PCI-E, 2230 M.2 E-Key socket for WLAN and BT, a 3042 M.2 B-Key socket for WWAN and SSD, mSATA socket (Mini PCI-E), and a 2242 M.2 B-Key socket for mSATA SSD.

