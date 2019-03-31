Celebrating 30th year with new branding and website

Backplane Systems Technology has refreshed their branding and website to mark their 30th year of service in the industrial technology sector. The rejuvenated logo celebrates the growth in the industry as well as the growth of the company.

Formed on the 13th of March 1989 in response to Australia's growing demand for custom backplanes in the industrial control and automation sectors, Backplane Systems Technology (BST) continues to be an Australian owned and operated provider of high quality industrial technology, specialising in the rugged-embedded systems field.

Beginning with backplanes, PLCs, and the niche market of systems integrators who increasingly needed custom solutions, BST has gone on to form close, long-term connections with their customers and suppliers, while still responding quickly to changes in the market and to newly introduced technologies. The industrial-grade computer age introduced x86 platforms, which led to the development of the smaller, faster, and more rugged PCs of today that have entered the market in tandem with the driving force of mobile applications.

Demand has grown worldwide for artificial intelligence based solutions such as autonomous vehicles, machine vision, and autonomous driving. BST has been consistently meeting the evolving demands of the industry, expanding their specialities with the industry's growth, which now include rugged-embedded mobile computing.

Initially, the BST website was created as a database system with the company’s wide product range in mind. While this was effective at the backend for managing the comprehensive product portfolio, it was an unwieldy solution. BST has now updated their website to provide a better online experience to their customers.

Having reached this milestone, BST now looks forward to enhancing their customer focus, utilising their unique product range to help Australian businesses who rely on these solutions in addition to expanding into the world market.

BST is not just a reseller; the company works with manufacturers as well as design engineers who craft the components of their custom systems, allowing them to offer customers technical and design support at every level.

BST will continue to prioritise this customer focus across their company’s operations in 2019 and all the coming years.