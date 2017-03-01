Backplane Systems Technology releases ViTAM Series multiplatform industrial panel PCs

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of the new ViTAM Series of industrial grade panel PCs from Aplex Technology.

A multiplatform PC range, the ViTAM Series uses ARM and X86 based processors including the Intel Atom and Intel 6th generation iCore series to deliver a system that meets the user’s power needs. Available in a wide choice of screen sizes from 10.1” up to 24”, the ViTAM Series offers a screen to suit diverse industrial applications.

The ViTAM Series panel PCs feature a rugged design with an IP66/IP69K rated stainless steel enclosure that can withstand a high operating temperature range (-20°C to +60°C) and can also be hosed down using high pressure water.

Key features of ViTAM Series panel PCs include a modular design that allows different modules to be added to the system such as CAM, PoE, RFID and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth; optical bonding LCD screen with anti-reflection technology to suit operations in sunlight or brightly lit areas that can affect readability; high brightness up to 1,000 nits for environments exposed to harsh daylight; support for resistive, projected capacitive and glass touch screens; robust M12 connection for GbE, USB and power input; dedicated button to turn the touch screen on and off for easy cleaning; and support for VESA and yoke mounting systems.

The ViTAM Series panel PCs have been designed to meet the needs of a broad range of industries that demand a reliable solution in rugged environments. These include food and beverage, manufacturing, factory automation, kiosks, digital signage and communications.

For further information contact Backplane Systems Technology on (02) 9457 6400 or visit www.backplane.com.au.