Automation reducing downtime and productivity loss during pandemics

Automation has significantly evolved over the years since it was first adopted by industry. It now incorporates artificial intelligence, IoT and inference technologies at the edge. The ability to process data at the edge enabled complex and advanced applications for new automation possibilities to dramatically boost efficiency. In automation, one of the most important aspects is that it is not constrained by the availability of manpower where it is often operable with little to no manpower.

In light of recent events, there has been an urgency to deploy drones and robots, and increase automation capabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world in many ways including our everyday life. The world’s leading research and advisory company, Gartner, which studied the effects of the outbreak, found factories desperately needing manpower, which led to a dramatic drop (by at least 20%) in manufacturing and production capacities.

As we march towards a fully automated future, our choice of hardware becomes vital as they complement one another in the field. Neousys Technology’s Nuvo-7501 and POC-515 industrial grade embedded PCs are cost-effective systems that do not compromise on performance and quality, allowing mass deployment to build an advanced automation infrastructure and IoT gateway that can connect everything to the cloud. While outside of factories, compact systems allow system integrators to create and offer operator-free complex solutions at the edge to provide advanced applications that are exempted from environmental factors or pandemics, such as drug-dispensing robots and disinfectant-spraying drones thanks to their ultra-compact design.

Neousys’ Nuvo-7501, a compact fanless embedded computer with the latest Intel 9th Gen Core CPU and POC-515, an ultra-compact fanless embedded computer measuring just 64 x 116 x 176 mm, both feature a patented fanless thermal design to ensure true wide temperature operation and can function 24/7 under 100% CPU load.

The systems also feature wide range 8-35V DC power input, M.2 2280 NVMe/SATA SSD support, GbE (Nuvo-7501)/ PoE (POC-515), USB3.1 Gen 1 and COM ports for common industrial applications. In addition, the systems feature mini-PCIe slots for wireless module expansion to connect to industrial gateways or communicate with cloud servers. What is worth mentioning is that for an ultra-compact form factor embedded computer, POC-515 features an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 that can deliver 4C/8T CPU performance and 3.6 FP16 TFLOPS GPU performance.

To ensure quality and consistency, Neousys R&D and manufacturing facilities are all in-house and based in Taiwan. Established in 2010, Neousys Technology designs and manufactures rugged embedded modules and systems with core expertise ranging from embedded computing to data acquisition and processing.

Backplane Systems Technology is proud to be Neousys Technology’s Australian authorised channel partner, supporting local businesses with technical advice and support in identifying a solution to meet their automation needs.