APLEX's ARCHMI Series fanless panel PCs

Backplane Systems Technology introduces APLEX's ARCHMI Series of fanless panel PCs featuring an aluminium construction and a die-cast back cover design for efficient heat dissipation. The ARCHMI Series fanless computers have a flat bezel design that allows the user to perform gestures in the screen corner with zero obstacles.

Key features of the ARCHMI Series fanless panel PCs include VESA and panel mountable design to suit floor plan and space arrangement; front panel is IP65 certified waterproof and IP69K compliant when panel mounted, extending the application even further in the automation industry; no SATA cable with the solid state hard drive (SSD) directly connected to the board, with easy access from the back cover to support quick hard drive swaps; and expansion board available to support extra slots and ports such as USB, serial ports, mini PCIE slots, and even SIM card slots, allowing more PLC capacity per system and requiring fewer systems to be deployed in the field.

The panel computers come with extremely flexible options and sizes to suit individual requirements; the sizes range from 7" to 21.5", from a low power consumption Cedarview/ Baytrail chipset to a high performance Haswell chipset. The ARCHMI Series is being used in a wide range of IoT applications worldwide.

A Taiwanese high school, for instance, is using the ARCHMI-810P to support the start-up of a new ‘smart school’. As a perfect hardware HMI controller, it helps the school check and measure energy consumption by air conditioners. Based on the weather conditions, the ARCHMI-810P uses predictive analytics to adjust energy usage to reduce carbon emissions and increase eco-efficiency. The ARCHMI-810P I/O support includes 2x USB3.0, 2x COM port, 2x LAN port, extra functionalities via TB-528 series expansion cards, and wireless 4G LTE/GPS/BT module smart battery UPS.

The ARCHMI Series comes with built-in Atom N2600/D2550/E3845, Celeron N2930, Core i3/i5 CPU; onboard 4G DDR3 RAM; optional resistive and capacitive touch screen; and easy-access SATA drive bay.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.