Aplex ViPAC Series 15-21.5" panel PCs for automation tasks
Aplex ViPAC Series 15-21.5" panel PCs for automation tasks

By Backplane Systems Technology 13 December 2017
article image Aplex’s ViPAC Series panel PC
Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of a new range of panel PCs from Aplex Technologies designed to support all PC-based automation tasks in industry.

Aplex’s new ViPAC 8XX and 9XX Series are powered by high-performance Intel 6th or 7th Generation with Core i3/i5/i7 processors and Intel Celeron N2930 CPU for varying performance requirements. Both series are characterised by an aluminium front bezel, available in either wide screen (16:9) or traditional (4:3) aspect ratios in 15”/ 15.6”/ 17”/ 21.5” LCD sizes with a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080 (Full HD), and a 7H anti-scratch surface.

Key features of Aplex’s ViPAC Series include IP66 full metal chassis; front bezel in aluminium or SUS304/316 stainless steel options; optional USB and RFID function on the front panel for easy access with an extra option of two speakers at the side; wide variety of I/O ports with two expansion slots offering the expandability to integrate versatile applications; and projected capacitive and resistive touch screens, plus anti-reflection glass screen, with a wide range DC 9~36V power input, AT/ATX mode and panel mount design to meet customers’ requirements.

The ViPAC Series panel computers support various operating systems and diverse communication interfaces (3G/4G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS) for all industrial applications in the era of intelligent automation.

The ViPAC Series comes with multiple options: it primarily supports sunlight readable solutions with auto-dimming to quickly adjust the brightness, while the OPS modular design allows easy deployment and also enhances maintenance and upgrade efficiency to save time and money.

For more information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.

