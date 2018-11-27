Aplex Technology's ADP-1XX0A Series 5.6" to 12.1" industrial monitors

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of 5.6" to 12.1" industrial monitors from Aplex Technology. The ADP-1XX0A is an excellent entry-level product for your industrial monitor needs.

The ADP-1XX0A is constructed tough yet lightweight with industrial-grade plastic housing and an IP65 compliant front panel. The monitors can also withstand temperatures from 0°C to 50°C.

Key features of ADP-1XX0A Series industrial monitors include both DVI and VGA inputs supporting resolutions up to 800 x 600 in the larger 12.1" model; 5.6" to 12.1" TFT LCD screen; five OSD function keys on the rear allowing the user to turn off the unit, open the monitor's menu, and navigate, all with the function keys in one convenient location; choice of projected capacitive touch screen or resistive touch front touch screen; support for panel and VESA mounting options; and wide-ranging 9~36V DC power input.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.