Aplex Technology's ADP-1XX0A Series 5.6" to 12.1" industrial monitors

ADP-1XX0A Series industrial monitors: The five different size configurations make the series ideal for a range of space constrained applications.

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of industrial monitors from Aplex Technology, ideal for factory automation and various space-saving applications. Aplex Technology's ADP-1XX0A Series is a new generation of industrial grade monitors featuring a lightweight and compact design.

The five models in the series range in LCD size from 5.6" to 12.1", with four of the models offered in a choice of either a resistive touch screen or a projected capacitive touch (PCT) screen. These include the ADP-1070A with a 7" screen, the ADP-1080A with an 8" screen, the ADP-1100A with a 10.1" screen and the ADP-1120A with a 12.1" screen. The ADP-1050A featuring a 5.6" screen is only available with a resistive touch screen.

The five different size configurations in this series make it ideal for a range of space constrained applications.

Key features of the ADP-1XX0A Series industrial monitors include industrial grade plastic housing for a thin and lightweight design, allowing easy installation; IP65 protected front panel resistant to dust and water; ability to withstand temperatures from 0°C to +50°C; wide-ranging 9~36V DC power input; both VGA and DVI connections; five OSD function keys on the rear of the unit allowing for easy access to turn off the unit or open the monitor’s menu and navigate; and support for both panel mounting and VESA mounting options, making the series an excellent entry level product in industrial environments.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website, www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.