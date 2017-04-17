Aplex Technology’s new IP66 sunlight readable 7” and 8” panel PCs

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of two new panel PCs powered by Intel Atom processor E3845 to deliver excellent performance with minimal power consumption.
Aplex Technology’s new APC-3072 and APC-3082 Series are IP66 sunlight readable 7” and 8” panel PCs that support optional GPS and 3G/4G network function for real-time GPS tracking and asset management. With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the user can connect to local devices for updating real-time location status and route information, as well as exchanging data with the control centre.
The APC-3072 and APC-3082 feature a rugged design with their IP66 rated panel and a rich selection of I/O ports, multiple peripherals and M12 I/O connectors making the panel PCs very tough and robust for industrial applications. These industrial grade LCD panel PCs can withstand a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C.
Key features of Aplex Technology’s new APC-3072 and APC-3082 Series panel PCs include optically bonded LCD panels featuring anti-reflection technology for use in sunlight or brightly lit environments; 1,000 nits high brightness screen designed for use in harsh daylight; 7"-8" high brightness LED backlit LCD; fully IP66 certified fanless panel PC; Intel Atom processor E3845; 4G DDR3L memory onboard; rugged engineering plastics enclosure and fanless design; and 6~36V DC wide-ranging power input with optional ignition control.
The APC-3072 and APC-3082 industrial panel PCs meet the needs of a range of industries requiring a reliable solution in rugged environments. These include food and beverage, manufacturing, factory automation, communications and in-vehicle computing applications.
For further information, please contact Backplane Systems Technology on (02) 9457 6400 or visit www.backplane.com.au.