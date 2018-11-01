APLEX Technology’s FABS Series HMIs designed for safety and hygiene

Backplane Systems Technology introduces APLEX Technology's FABS Series of food-grade, stainless steel, human machine interfaces (HMIs) designed to meet the hygiene and safety standards of various industrial environments. Powered by an Intel Celeron N2930 with 4GB DDR3L 1333MHz onboard memory, the HMIs range in size from 7” to 21.5” and are equipped with 7H, anti-scratch, highly durable PCT touch screens. The FABS Series also provides both panel and VESA mountable options for convenient installation.

Focusing on process automation, this hygiene and food-standard HMI has been developed to strictly meet the EN 1672-2 certification, improving reliability and efficiency in the food, beverage and tobacco industry, as well as in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries. The front panel features SUS 304/316 grade stainless steel, is IP66/IP69K rated for water- and dust-proof properties, and its perfect splash protection brings great cleanability, avoiding contamination in the production process.

The FABS Series is able to bridge between Information Technology and Operation Technology systems to deliver excellent performance in monitoring and control applications, thanks to the fully featured inputs and outputs.

The I/O includes 2x COM, 2x GbE LAN ports, 2x USB3.0, and DC 9~36V power input and comes with an operating temperature range of 0°C~+50°C, a further option for wider range -20°C~60°C, with options to meet additional functionality requirements available via APLEX TB-528 Series expansion cards. It also supports an easily accessible 1x 2.5” SATA3 HDD for rapid swapping as well as one internal full-size Mini-PCIe slot for expansion. Operating system support includes Windows Embedded 7, 8.1, Windows 10 IoT 2016, and Linux, and a communication network such as 3G/4G LTE/ Wi-Fi/ BT/ GPS/ RFID/ NFC/ POE.



The FABS Series creates the best scale for upgrading the food and beverage industry to the era of IIoT and Industry 4.0. Not only does it introduce a high performance, reliable and efficient automation system, but it also meets stringent safety and hygiene requirements.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.