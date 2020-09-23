Search
Aplex’s TiTAN-300 palm-sized ruggedized system edge computing

By Backplane Systems Technology 23 September 2020
Supplier News
article image The TiTAN-300 is a palm-sized ruggedized box PC
Backplane Systems Technology presents Aplex’s TiTAN-300 palm-sized ruggedized system edge computing for various industrial applications.

The TiTAN-300 is a palm-sized ruggedized box PC that can be applied to a wide range of industrial applications, with its compact, fanless and rugged design providing easy configuration and installation.

Key features include Intel Celeron N3350 (Dual-Core) or N4200 (Quad-Core) processor for quick and efficient processing speeds; one 204-pin SO-DIMM DDR3L slot for up to 8GB of memory; USB Type-C I/O for faster data, power and video signal transmission along with ALT mode; one mSATA and one SD slot for storage; 2 x USB3, 2 x LAN; 1 x Mini PCIe for Wi-Fi/GPS/LTE; I/O expansion modules; and wide range 9~36V DC power input.

The TiTAN-300 ruggedized box PCs also offer dual display capability with a display port and USB-C ALT mode port.

The TiTAN-300 can be deployed as an edge computing device or an IoT gateway in industrial applications such as kiosks, processing control, or automation control among others. TiTAN-300 will enhance your edge computing performance, and improve efficiency and productivity.

