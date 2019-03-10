Search
APLEX's new FABS-9XXA series food safety grade stainless steel HMIs
APLEX’s new FABS-9XXA series food safety grade stainless steel HMIs

By Backplane Systems Technology 10 March 2019
Supplier News
article image The FABS-9XXA Series HMIs are panel PCs powered by 6th/7th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processors
logo
Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of food safety grade stainless steel HMIs from APLEX Technology for use in the food and beverage industry.

APLEX’s new FABS-9XXA Series of stainless steel HMIs is designed to improve safety and productivity in the food and beverage processing industry.

The FABS-9XXA Series HMIs are panel PCs powered by 6th/7th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processors and available in sizes ranging from 12.1 inches to 21.5 inches. The FABS-9XXA is compliant with EN-1672-2, constructed with a default SUS304 or optional SUS316 stainless steel front panel, and rated with IP66/IP69K water protection.

Cleanliness is an important factor in food production. The FABS-9XXA HMIs are designed to meet EN1672-2 hygiene requirements with excellence. Features include a front panel with a special edge design to allow water flow through the charmed edge while preventing water seepage into the inner structure of the panel PC for easy and comprehensive cleaning; adhesive materials used for edge lamination and the HMI's sealing sponge meet FDA 21 CFR 177.2600 for food safety assurance; and the touch glass is tested by the SGS group.

Thanks to their simple installation and panel-mountability, the versatile FABS-9XXA Series HMIs can be installed in facilities or equipment with ease. These HMIs are also equipped with strong communication networks and I/O expansion capabilities, capable of conforming to specific customer requirements while giving outstanding connectivity and integration. With a FABS-9XXA, you can standardise your procedures, efficiently enhance and ensure accuracy across your processes, perform real-time inspections, and effectively measure your food safety levels.

