Aplex’s new ARCHMI-9XXA Series of 12.1" to 32" panel PCs

Backplane Systems Technology announces the availability of the new ARCHMI-9XXA Series of panel PCs from Aplex Technologies powered by Intel's 6th Generation Core i platform.

Aplex’s ARCHMI-9XXA Series of 12.1" to 32" panel PCs is supported by Intel's 6th generation of i5 and i3 iCore processors and equipped with Intel HD Graphics. Offering the perfect balance of superior computing performance and power efficiency to provide effective real-time monitoring and data transmission, the panel PC enables control of complex visual information.

Functionality in the ARCHMI-9XXA can be expanded using optional expansion I/O boards in the TB-528 Series, including Mini-PCIe, CAN bus, POE, USB, and isolation I/O modules. Key features also include PCT/resistive touch screen; 1 x SO-DIMM DDR4 slot up to 32 GB; IP66-compliant front bezel; easy accessible storage design; and aluminium die-cast chassis.

In applications involving factory automation, it’s important for panel PCs to maintain stability for continued operation. The ARCHMI-9XXA supports the smart battery UPS module, which allows emergency power backup for up to 30 minutes, avoiding data loss and protecting equipment during voltage spikes or reduced power input.

The ARCHMI-9XXA Series supports wireless communication (3G/4G LTE/ Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth/ GPS), diverse I/O interfaces as well as a proprietary expansion slot for intelligent multi-tasking capabilities to meet customised application requirements.

For more information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.