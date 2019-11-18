Search
Home > Aplex’s FABS-1XX Series food safety standard industrial displays
Related Supplier News
Aplex Technology's ADP-1XX0A Series 5.6" to 12.1" industrial monitors
Aplex Technology's ADP-1XX0A Series ...
Aplex Technology's ADP-1XX0A Series is a new generation of industrial grade monitors featuring a lightweight and compact design.
New Intel Core based fanless digital signage player with three HDMI outputs
New Intel Core based fanless digital ...
Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new Intel Core based fanless digital signage player from iBase Technology featuring three HDMI outputs.
Backplane Systems Technology Releases Faytech's IP65 High Brightness, Vandal-Resistant Touch PC
Backplane Systems Technology Releases ...
Backplane Systems Technology has released Faytech's IP65 Sunlight Readable, Vandal-Resistant Aluminum Touch PC Series.

Aplex’s FABS-1XX Series food safety standard industrial displays

By Backplane Systems Technology 18 November 2019
Supplier News
article image FABS-1XX Series food safety standard industrial displays from Aplex
logo
02 94576400

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Backplane Systems Technology introduces the FABS-1XX Series food safety standard industrial displays from Aplex, engineered to meet the guidelines of strict hygienic environments.

The FABS-1XX Series includes flat front panels in seven different sizes – 7”, 10.1", 12.1", 15", 17", 19", and 21.5”, with projected capacitive touch or protected glass models. The stylish and robust displays are designed with an IP66/IP69K stainless steel front bezel and feature a variety of I/O connectivity. These rugged displays have been designed for factory automation as well as food and beverage processing applications.

The new industrial monitors feature SUS304/316 grade stainless steel front bezels and can resist oxidation, corrosion, and bacteria. In addition, the optimised bezel has a perfect chamfered edge that allows water and detergent to directly flow down the front panel. This display series supports IP66/IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, and can withstand high pressure and hot water washdowns for easy cleaning.

The FABS-1XX Series industrial displays also use hygienic material designed to meet EN1672-2 certification, while the sealing material meets the international food safety grade requirement, FDA 21CFR 177.2600. The FABS Series offers a hygienic solution for the food and beverage industry, and can be installed in automatic packaging production lines in the food processing industry.

Key features of the FABS Series of industrial displays also include a robust, reliable, slim and stylish design with true-flat P-CAP glass screens supporting both 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios; user access to VGA, DP and DVI-D/HDMI interfaces for comprehensive graphic input requirements; wide range DC 9~36V power input; and optional built-in speakers.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Industrial Displays Factory Automation Food And Beverage Food Processing Food Safety Industrial Monitors