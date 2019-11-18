Aplex’s FABS-1XX Series food safety standard industrial displays

Backplane Systems Technology introduces the FABS-1XX Series food safety standard industrial displays from Aplex, engineered to meet the guidelines of strict hygienic environments.

The FABS-1XX Series includes flat front panels in seven different sizes – 7”, 10.1", 12.1", 15", 17", 19", and 21.5”, with projected capacitive touch or protected glass models. The stylish and robust displays are designed with an IP66/IP69K stainless steel front bezel and feature a variety of I/O connectivity. These rugged displays have been designed for factory automation as well as food and beverage processing applications.

The new industrial monitors feature SUS304/316 grade stainless steel front bezels and can resist oxidation, corrosion, and bacteria. In addition, the optimised bezel has a perfect chamfered edge that allows water and detergent to directly flow down the front panel. This display series supports IP66/IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, and can withstand high pressure and hot water washdowns for easy cleaning.

The FABS-1XX Series industrial displays also use hygienic material designed to meet EN1672-2 certification, while the sealing material meets the international food safety grade requirement, FDA 21CFR 177.2600. The FABS Series offers a hygienic solution for the food and beverage industry, and can be installed in automatic packaging production lines in the food processing industry.

Key features of the FABS Series of industrial displays also include a robust, reliable, slim and stylish design with true-flat P-CAP glass screens supporting both 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios; user access to VGA, DP and DVI-D/HDMI interfaces for comprehensive graphic input requirements; wide range DC 9~36V power input; and optional built-in speakers.