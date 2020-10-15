Aplex’s ARMPAC-6XX Series ready-to-use HMI for industrial automation

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology presents Aplex’s ARMPAC-6XX Series ready-to-use HMI, offering low power, high efficiency performance in industrial automation applications.

The ARMPAC-6XX Series is powered by Freescale i.MX6 Dual Lite ARM Cortex A9 processors with system memory of 1GB DDR3 SDRAM.

Key features include a rugged fanless design with wide temperature option; plastic chassis (available with 7”/8”/10.1”/12.1”) and aluminium die-casting chassis (available with 15”/15.6”/21.5”) options; IP65 (IP66 available with 15”/15.6”/21.5”) flat front bezel; support for various display sizes - 7”, 8”, 10.1”, 12.1”, 15”, 15.6” & 21.5” with 7H anti-scratch screen and PCT/RT touch screen options; and VESA mounting.

The HMI offers low power and highly efficient performance to provide excellent cost-effectiveness with its ARM-based CPU. In addition to minimising energy costs, its low power performance is also beneficial for power management.

Aplex’s ARMPAC-6XX Series supports Android and Linux operating systems, allowing any system integrator to deploy a wide range of industrial applications. A SIM card slot and mini-PCIe slot are available for IoT communication to provide connectivity for data transmission.