Backplane Systems Technology presents Aplex’s ARCHMI-8XXA industrial HMI solution for IIoT applications.

Aplex’s ARCHMI-8XXA Series is powered by Intel Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 or Celeron N3500 processor. The Apollo Lake platform has better performance and power consumption than the previous platform.

It is available in various sizes from 7” to 21.5". It also supports projected capacitive touch or resistive touch screens that provide a multi-touch solution with an IP66 true flat front panel display design.

The ARCHMI-8XXA Series features a rugged and fanless design with its aluminium die-cast chassis supporting great heat dissipation and protection against impact. It also has an easily accessible storage design for hard drive swapping. An optional I/O board, TB-528 Series is available for extension modules including Mini-PCIe, CAN bus, PoE, USB, COM and isolation I/O module to provide flexible I/O configurations to meet the needs of a variety of industrial applications.

The ARCHMI-8XXA Series also features a smart battery UPS module option as a safety redundant solution. It offers emergency power backup to avoid data loss, protect equipment and continue operations.

The ARCHMI-8XXA Series can provide engineers/ factory managers, visibility of the factory automation equipment with real-time response and data accessibility. It has been designed to meet various factory automation applications such as simple production tasks, real-time monitoring, intelligent automation control, data processing and H2M/HMI to enable Industry 4.0 in a factory environment.