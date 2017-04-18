University of Auckland crystallographers to benefit from state-of-the-art technology

University of Auckland crystallographers will benefit from a new XtaLAB Synergy-S single crystal X-ray diffractometer that will replace an old decommissioned system.

Exclusively distributed in Australia and New Zealand by AXT Pty Ltd , the Synergy-S single crystal X-ray diffractometer is part of the latest generation Synergy series of diffractometers - the first offering from Rigaku Oxford Diffraction, which was formed following the merger of industry powerhouses Rigaku and Agilent. This is also the first Synergy system to be installed in the Oceania region.

Single crystal small molecule diffractometers are used by chemistry researchers as fundamental tools to understand the structure and behaviour of molecules. The Synergy-S is a fast and agile system that incorporates the latest technology, including a PhotonJet-S microfocus X-ray source, redesigned Kappa goniometer, photon counting detector and highly parallelised optics.

Associate Professor Tilo Söhnel, who helped secure funding for the Synergy system’s acquisition, explained that the Synergy-S met their requirements for a system that could measure samples quickly, reducing measurement times literally from days to minutes and hours. The high performing system can resolve structures of small, weakly diffracting crystals as well as heavily diffracting and absorbing materials that could not be measured with the previous system. It also offers new levels of versatility and will allow researchers to venture into biological chemistry looking at proteins.

Dr Söhnel adds that the versatility of the system is enhanced through the use of two X-ray sources, copper and silver. While they will primarily be using copper, they will defer to silver for the analysis of highly absorbing and highly diffracting samples.

The new Synergy-S diffractometer will serve a large research community including academics, over 100 postgraduate students as well as external researchers from countries as far afield as Malaysia and Iran who do not have this type of facility. These researchers are involved in the study of topics as diverse as metal-organic materials, macromolecules, catalysts, organic and inorganic chemistry, bio-inorganic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and drug discovery.

Rigaku Oxford Diffraction instruments are exclusively distributed in Australia and New Zealand by AXT and constitute part of AXT's extensive analytical instrument portfolio.

For more information please visit http://www.axt.com.au.