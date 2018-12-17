OPS Plus-compliant digital signage player for commercial displays

I would like to enquire about Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. announces the release of a new OPS Plus-compliant digital signage player featuring Intel AMT 11.0 and Intel Unite for commercial display applications.

The new OPS700-520 is Axiomtek's first Open Pluggable Specification Plus (OPS+) digital signage player. The high-performance signer player is powered by the high-performance LGA1151 socket 8th generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Celeron processors (codename: Coffee Lake S) with the Intel Q370 chipset.

This OPS+ digital signage module supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, Intel Active Management Technology (Intel AMT) 11.0 as well as Intel Unite solution for content sharing and collaboration. It comes with two 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM sockets that can provide system memory of up to 32GB. The Coffee Lake S-based OPS700-520 offering future-proofed flexibility and performance is among one of the most advanced and powerful digital signage players in the market.

Backed by many years of experience in advanced digital signage player development, Axiomtek can help retailers gain a real competitive advantage over their rivals. The new OPS700-520 supports LGA1151 socket-type processors, which offer greater flexibility for CPU options based on performance requirements. Compliant with the new OPS+ architecture, this signage player not only allows easy maintenance and simplified installation and upgrades but also supports higher resolution content.

Key features of the OPS700-520 also include compatibility with Intel Unite, which allows users to connect and interact with meeting content in real time, thereby enhancing seamless meeting experiences and convenience; Intel AMT 11.0 enabling software issues to be repaired wirelessly, while failed hardware components can be identified beforehand, thus lowering maintenance costs and improving efficiency; and easy connection to an OPS-plus compliant display via two high-speed transmission connector interfaces: JAE TX25A and HRS-FX18.

While the JAE plug connector interface supports one DisplayPort (4K @ 60Hz), one HDMI 2.0 (4K @ 60Hz), one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, one audio and UART signals, the HRS plug connector interface supports one DisplayPort (4K @ 60Hz) and one PCI Express x4. These two connector interfaces enhance multimedia performance to meet various requirements. The OPS700-520 also has one PCIe or SATA interface for storage, one M.2 Key E for Wi-Fi modules and one M.2 Key M NVMe SSD slot.

The Intel OPS plus-compliant OPS700-520 maintains the small form factor with dimensions of just 200 x 119 x 30 mm. It comes with rich I/O connectors including two USB 3.1 Gen2, two USB 2.0, one RS-232 (COM 2), one Gigabit LAN with Intel i219-LM Ethernet controller and one HDMI. Furthermore, it supports Windows 10 64-bit and Linux operation systems as well as the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, which can provide security and privacy benefits.

The digital signage module is suitable for multi-display solutions such as interactive whiteboards (IWBs) in meeting rooms, commercial digital signage, video walls, and more.

For more product information or customisation services, please visit the global Axiomtek website.