Axiomtek's Transportation Embedded PC with Strict Certifications and Modular I/O Design – tBOX300-510-FL

Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development, and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to release a transportation-certified modular embedded system, the tBOX300-510-FL. The rugged transportation box PC is powered by the onboard 7th gen Intel® Core™ (Kaby Lake) and Intel® Celeron® 3965U processors. This railway, vehicle and marine PC features industrial grade temperatures and multiple I/O connectors. It is customizable and expandable with flexible options for value-added modules (VAMs). This modular embedded system is certified with CE, FCC, EN 50155, EN 50121-3-2, and EN 45545-2, and is in compliance with E-Mark, ISO 7637-2, IEC 60945 and DNV 2.4 to ensure the high-quality operation. It is well-suited for multiple transportation-related applications such as onboard security surveillance, truck fleet management, onboard data storage, and passenger communications.

The tBOX300-510-FL is equipped with an intelligent power management for ACC on/off delay, shutdown delay and over/under voltage protection. This transportation computer is built to withstand harsh operating environments. It supports a wide temperature range from -25°C to +70°C and anti-vibration of up to 3 Grms. It also supports a wide voltage input range: 9V to 36V DC for vehicle applications, 14V to 32V DC for marine applications, and 24V to 110V DC for railway applications.

Furthermore, the embedded box pc is equipped with dual DDR4 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of memory. It offers flexible communication options - with three full-sized PCI Express Mini Card slots and two SIM card slots for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. Its rich I/Os include one GbE LAN, four USB 3.0 ports, one COM port, one DVI-I port, mic-in/line-out, four antenna openings, one remote power switch, one reset button, and one power input (M12 or phoenix connector) and one PoE power input. It has an I/O module slot and nine types of VAMs to meet different customization requirements. The choices include a 4-port PoE module; 4-port GbE LAN module; 4-port isolated RS-232/422/485 module; isolated DIO (8-in/8-out) module; 4-port isolated CANbus 2.0A/B module; 5-port BNC (4-port video-in and 1-port audio-in) and more. With its external PoE power supply, the all-in-one transportation system can supports PoE power up to 60W for up to four PoE ports.

For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.