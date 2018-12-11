Axiomtek's modular embedded PCs for transportation applications

I would like to enquire about Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. introduces a new modular fanless embedded system featuring vehicle, railway and marine-related certifications, industrial grade operating temperatures and various I/O connectors. Axiomtek's tBOX500-510-FL is a modular transportation embedded PC with E-Mark, ISO 7637-2, EN 50155, EN 50121, DNV 2.4, EN 45545-2 and IEC 60945 certifications.

The multi-purpose transportation box PC comes with the on-board 7th generation Intel Core or Intel Celeron processor 3965U along with two DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB system memory on-board. It offers two I/O module slots and a wide selection of value-added modules (VAM) to meet different user requirements and customisations.

Key features of the rugged tBOX500-510-FL fanless embedded box PCs include wide temperature range from -40°C to +70°C; anti-vibration up to 5 Grms; intelligent power management offering ACC on/off delay, shutdown delay and over/under voltage protection; wide voltage input range: 9V to 36V DC for vehicle applications, 14V to 32V DC for railway and marine applications, and 16.8V to 137.5V DC for railway applications; and two 2.5” SATA HDDs and one mSATA for system integrators with extensive storage needs.

The multiple I/O offering in the all-in-one tBOX500-510-FL includes one GbE LAN, four USB 3.0 ports, one COM port, one DVI-I port, two audio ports, one power input (M12 or Phoenix connector), one PoE power input, four antenna openings, one remote power switch, and one reset button.

To fulfil various applications in one single system, the solution-ready computer has a wide range of VAM (value-added modules) options, such as a 4-port PoE module, 4-port GbE LAN module, 4-port isolated RS-232/422/485 module, isolated DIO (8-in/8-out) module, 4-port isolated CANbus 2.0A/B module, 5-port BNC (4-port video-in and 1-port audio-in) module, etc. With VAM design, even custom I/O modules can be done within a short period of time, helping achieve real cost savings with minor equipment adjustments.

The new embedded system is well suited for transportation-related applications such as security surveillance, on-board devices controller, truck fleet management, data transfer, and on-board passenger infotainment system.

