Axiomtek's 16-PoE Fanless Embedded System with E-Mark, EN 50155 for Vehicle and Railway Markets

The UST500-517-FL is powered by the LGA1151 socket 7th/6th generation Intel® Core™ and Pentium® processors up to 65W with the Intel® Q170 chipset. The integrated 16 PoE ports are available in RJ-45 or M12 connectors for IP cameras. It provides a full scope of power protection that includes intelligent vehicle power management technology for ACC on/off delay, shutdown delay, and over/under voltage protection. Enhanced by its robust structure and system design, the UST500-517-FL is able to operate under a wide temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and vibration endurance up to 3 Grms. This transportation embedded box is in compliance with E-Mark and EN 50155 for mobile surveillance applications. There are 16 Gigabit LAN ports which support 802.3at/af Power over Ethernet with a total power budget of 200W. Its DVI-D, HDMI and VGA interfaces support three surveillance monitors. Furthermore, its external accessible SIM card slot enables users to easily change SIM card for different telecommunication service. With wireless LAN modules, this user-friendly transportation embedded system can real-time transmits the video to the control center. The two built-in or four swappable SATA hard drives are used for mass storage of video files.

Advanced Features: