Axiomtek’s tBOX400-510-FL - A High-performance Transportation Embedded System with Integrated Layer 2 Managed PoE Switch

Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is proud to announce the arrival of the tBOX400-510-FL, a two-in-one transportation-certified box PC with built-in layer 2 managed PoE switch for IP surveillance applications. The tBOX400-510-FL is certified with CE (Class A) and FCC and is in compliance with E-Mark, ISO 7637-2, EN 50155, EN 50121-3-2 and EN 45545-2, IEC 60945 and DNV 2.4. This high-performance transportation box PC is powered by the 7th generation Intel® Core™ (Kaby Lake) or Intel® Celeron® 3965U processors, along with dual DDR4 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of memory. The built-in 10-port managed switch is powered by Qualcomm's chip. With its high performance, industrial-grade design and full-strict certifications, the tBOX400-510-FL is suited for transportation-related applications such as onboard video surveillance and video management.

Axiomtek’s tBOX400-510-FL has a built-in 10-port managed switch with 8-port 10/100 Mbps PoE and 2-port Gigabit LANs, featuring VLAN, QoS and PoE scheduling for the more secure and smooth network. For reliable operation in severe environments, the rugged fanless transportation box computer is designed to withstand a wide temperature range from -40°C to +60°C and vibration of up to 3 Grms. It also supports a wide voltage input range: 9V to 36V DC for vehicle applications, 14V to 32V DC for marine applications, and 24V to 110V DC for railway applications.

The all-in-one tBOX400-510-FL has two M12 A-coded Gigabit LANs and eight M12-type D-coded PoE ports with a total power budget of 120W in rear panel; four USB 3.0 ports, two audio ports, one Gigabit LAN with Intel® i210-IT, one DVI-I, and one RS-232/422/485 are in front of the system. An isolated DIO is reserved and available upon request. Besides, this IP30-rated embedded system supports two swappable 2.5-inch SATA HDD drives with Intel® RAID 0/1 function. There are three full-size PCI Express Mini Card and two SIM card slots for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The DC power input is available in M12 connector for railway applications or terminal block for marine and vehicle applications. One PoE power input is available for external PoE power supply.

For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.