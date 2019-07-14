Axiomtek’s PoE embedded vision system for AIoT applications

I would like to enquire about Axiomtek Co Ltd.

Axiomtek Co Ltd. introduces the eBOX671-521-FL, a fanless GPU computing embedded system featuring 4-channel PoE and MXM 3.1 Type A slot for applications in machine vision, edge computing, traffic vision, deep learning, and artificial intelligence of things.

Axiomtek’s eBOX671-521-FL with enhanced GPU computing performance is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 (Coffee Lake-S) processor with up to six-core, Intel Pentium processor or Intel Celeron processor, and comes with Intel Q370 or optional Intel C246 chipset.

Key features of the new embedded box PC include dual DDR4 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of system memory; embedded vision system with optional MXM Type A slot for NVIDIA GTX1030 and GTX1050 graphics modules to enhance the performance of the visual display; and four Gigabit 802.3at (PoE, Power-over-Ethernet) compliant Ethernet ports with a total power budget of 60W, six USB 3.1 ports and two Gigabit LANs to connect different devices or sensors.

The easy-maintenance eBOX671-521-FL also comes with a diverse range of I/O interfaces including two RS-232/422/485 ports, one DVI-I port, one HDMI port, one VGA port, and two DisplayPort outputs through optional MXM graphics kit; and a Phoenix-type VDC power input connector, AT/ATX quick switch, ATX power switch, reset switch, and four SMA-type antenna openings.

The 4-channel Gigabit PoE embedded vision system supports a 24V DC power input with power protection. Additionally, the eBOX671-521-FL supports Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems as well as Axiomtek’s exclusive AXView 3.0 software for smart device monitoring and remote management in the industrial IoT world.

