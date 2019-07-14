Search
Home > Axiomtek’s PoE embedded vision system for AIoT applications
Axiomtek’s PoE embedded vision system for AIoT applications

By Axiomtek Co Ltd. 14 July 2019
Supplier News
article image Axiomtek’s eBOX671-521-FL fanless GPU computing embedded system
Axiomtek Co Ltd. introduces the eBOX671-521-FL, a fanless GPU computing embedded system featuring 4-channel PoE and MXM 3.1 Type A slot for applications in machine vision, edge computing, traffic vision, deep learning, and artificial intelligence of things.

Axiomtek’s eBOX671-521-FL with enhanced GPU computing performance is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 (Coffee Lake-S) processor with up to six-core, Intel Pentium processor or Intel Celeron processor, and comes with Intel Q370 or optional Intel C246 chipset.

Key features of the new embedded box PC include dual DDR4 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of system memory; embedded vision system with optional MXM Type A slot for NVIDIA GTX1030 and GTX1050 graphics modules to enhance the performance of the visual display; and four Gigabit 802.3at (PoE, Power-over-Ethernet) compliant Ethernet ports with a total power budget of 60W, six USB 3.1 ports and two Gigabit LANs to connect different devices or sensors.

The easy-maintenance eBOX671-521-FL also comes with a diverse range of I/O interfaces including two RS-232/422/485 ports, one DVI-I port, one HDMI port, one VGA port, and two DisplayPort outputs through optional MXM graphics kit; and a Phoenix-type VDC power input connector, AT/ATX quick switch, ATX power switch, reset switch, and four SMA-type antenna openings.

The 4-channel Gigabit PoE embedded vision system supports a 24V DC power input with power protection. Additionally, the eBOX671-521-FL supports Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems as well as Axiomtek’s exclusive AXView 3.0 software for smart device monitoring and remote management in the industrial IoT world.

For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website www.axiomtek.com.

