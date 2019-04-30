Axiomtek’s GOT810-845 stainless steel fanless touch panel computers

I would like to enquire about Axiomtek Co Ltd.

Axiomtek Co Ltd. introduces the GOT810-845, a 10.4-inch IP66/IP69K-rated stainless steel fanless touch panel computer designed to meet the unique needs of the food processing industry.

The GOT810-845 touch panel computer’s full IP66 and IP69K-rated enclosure and IP66-rated M12-type connectors are designed for harsh industrial and outdoor environments. The GOT810-845 can operate under wide temperature settings ranging from -10°C to +50°C and withstand vibration up to 2G.

Axiomtek’s stainless steel fanless touch panel computers are ideal for food processing applications requiring a highly durable, water/dust resistant and easy-to-clean solution to withstand the harsh operating conditions.

Key features of the Intel Atom-based GOT810-845 touch panel computers include one DDR3L-1333 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of system memory; one mSATA and one SATA for storage; human machine interface supporting two PCI Express Mini Card slots for wireless connectivity through 3G, 4G and LTE; 10.4-inch all-in-one touch panel PC featuring five IP66-rated M12-type I/O connectors at the rear bezel, including one RS-232/422/485 port, one RS-232 port, two USB 2.0 ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port and one DC power connector; and compatibility with Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 and Windows 10.

