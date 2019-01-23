Axiomtek GOT110-316 - A 10.4-inch Fanless Touch Panel Computer with Peripheral Support for Diverse Range of Retail Applications

The GOT110-316 is a 10.4-inch fanless touch panel computer powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 (codename: Apollo Lake). It adopts a 10.4" XGA TFT LCD display with LED backlight and 350 nits brightness. With a body thickness of only 43mm, the ultra slim panel is designed to easy integration into places with limited space. Additionally, the touch panel PC comes with options for projected capacitive touchscreen or 5-wire flat resistive touchscreen displays. Its wide operating temperature of 0°C to +50°C and up to 2G of vibration as well as its IP65 front bezel and IPX1 full enclosure allow this all-in-one industrial panel PC to be used in harsh conditions. The GOT110-316 is designed for use in shopping malls, supermarkets, retail stores, restaurants, performing art centers, and many more.

Advanced Features:

10.4" XGA TFT LCD display with LED backlight

Fanless design with Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 (codename: Apollo Lake)

2 GbE LANs, 4 USB 3.0 and 2 COM ports (adjust one RS-232/422/485 setting via BIOS) ․

IP65 rated front bezel and IPX1 rated back cover

Peripheral support including MSR, RFID, Wi-Fi and barcode scanner

External AT/ATX mode selection switch

Easy maintenance design for storage and memory

Supports optional panel mount/wall mount/VESA mount/desktop stand

Aluminum cover for the better thermal dissipation and reliability