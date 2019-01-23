Search
Home > Industrial Computers and Software > Computers and Accessories > Axiomtek Co Ltd. > Axiomtek GOT110-316 - A 10.4-inch Fanless Touch Panel Computer with Peripheral Support for Diverse Range of Retail Applications

Axiomtek GOT110-316 - A 10.4-inch Fanless Touch Panel Computer with Peripheral Support for Diverse Range of Retail Applications

by Axiomtek Co Ltd.
Visit Website
Axiomtek GOT110-316
Axiomtek GOT110-316
  • Axiomtek GOT110-316
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The GOT110-316 is a 10.4-inch fanless touch panel computer powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 (codename: Apollo Lake). It adopts a 10.4" XGA TFT LCD display with LED backlight and 350 nits brightness. With a body thickness of only 43mm, the ultra slim panel is designed to easy integration into places with limited space. Additionally, the touch panel PC comes with options for projected capacitive touchscreen or 5-wire flat resistive touchscreen displays. Its wide operating temperature of 0°C to +50°C and up to 2G of vibration as well as its IP65 front bezel and IPX1 full enclosure allow this all-in-one industrial panel PC to be used in harsh conditions. The GOT110-316 is designed for use in shopping malls, supermarkets, retail stores, restaurants, performing art centers, and many more.

Advanced Features:

10.4" XGA TFT LCD display with LED backlight

Fanless design with Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 (codename: Apollo Lake)

2 GbE LANs, 4 USB 3.0 and 2 COM ports (adjust one RS-232/422/485 setting via BIOS) ․

IP65 rated front bezel and IPX1 rated back cover

Peripheral support including MSR, RFID, Wi-Fi and barcode scanner

External AT/ATX mode selection switch

Easy maintenance design for storage and memory

Supports optional panel mount/wall mount/VESA mount/desktop stand

Aluminum cover for the better thermal dissipation and reliability

Axiomtek Co Ltd. information and contact details

Related Axiomtek Co Ltd. News

Supplier news
Axiomtek eBOX800-900-FL high performance AI embedded system
23/01/19 - Axiomtek Co., Ltd. announces the release of the eBOX800-900-FL, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) embedded system powered by the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 module.
Supplier news
Axiomtek's modular embedded PCs for transportation applications
11/12/18 - Axiomtek Co., Ltd. introduces a new modular fanless embedded system featuring vehicle, railway and marine-related certifications.

Contact Axiomtek Co Ltd.

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
8F., No.55, Nanxing Road, Xizhi District,
New Taipei City 221,
Taiwan

Contact Axiomtek Co Ltd.

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Artificial Intelligence | Computing | Computing Platforms | Computing Software | computing solutions | Fanless Computers | Fanless CPUs | Fanless Embedded Box PCs | Fanless Embedded Computers | Fanless Embedded Pcs | fanless embedded systems | Fanless HMI Panel PCs | Fanless SBCs |
View All