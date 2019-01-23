Axiomtek eBOX800-900-FL high performance AI embedded system

I would like to enquire about Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. announces the release of the eBOX800-900-FL, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) embedded system powered by the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 module for use in AI edge computing and deep learning applications.

Axiomtek’s eBOX800-900-FL adopts a full IP67-rated extruded aluminium and heavy-duty steel case for dust protection and water resistance, especially in outdoor applications. The high performance AI embedded system comes with a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to 60°C (-22°F to +140°F) and vibration endurance for up to 3Grms. The NVIDIA Jetson TX2 module that powers the eBOX800-900-FL has a powerful 64-bit ARM A57 processor and 256-core NVIDIA Pascal GPU.

Key features of Axiomtek’s rugged edge computer include M12 type I/O connectors and four N-jack waterproof antenna openings for operational stability in rugged environments; 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and 32GB eMMC onboard; wide range of 100 to 240 VAC power inputs with 10kV surge protection; and one M.2 SSD PCIe 2.0 x4 socket supporting high-performance NVM Express interface for extensive storage needs.

The embedded box PC is equipped with a PoE port to support the applications that require the use of IP cameras or any PoE device such as traffic flow monitoring, license plate recognition, vehicle recognition and machine vision.

The eBOX800-900-FL is a high performance AI embedded system that supports one C3 USB 2.0 port, one M12 X-coded Gigabit LAN port, one M12 X-coded Gigabit PoE port, and one C3 HDMI port supporting full HD. It also features 4 N-jack type antenna connectors with a waterproof design for WLAN and WWAN usage; a PCI Express Mini Card slot for 3G/4G/LTE/GPRS connections; flexible mounting options such as wall mount and VESA mount; and CE and FCC Class A certifications.

The eBOX800-900-FL is ideal for AI edge computing and deep learning applications such as smart city, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, and much more.

