Axiomtek CEM700 COM Express Type 7 basic module with Intel Xeon processor

I would like to enquire about Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. , a world-leading manufacturer of industrial computer products, has introduced the CEM700, their first COM Express Type 7 module.

The CEM700 offers scalable processor options from the 16-core Intel Xeon D-1577 processor to the 4-core Intel Pentium D1519 processor (codename: Broadwell DE). This COM Express Type 7 module comes with two 10GBASE-KR channels and supports two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB system memory.

Delivering powerful server-class performance in a small form factor of 125 x 95 mm, Axiomtek's CEM700 is well-suited for integration into compute-intensive and space-constrained applications in need of high data and network throughputs, such as edge computing, microserver, data transmission device, and other networking fields.

Key features of Axiomtek's CEM700 COM Express Type 7 modules include two 10GBASE-KR interfaces and an NC-SI (Network Controller Sideband Interface) for remote management to fulfil server application demands; wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +70°C (or optionally -40°C to +85°C) to fully serve diverse applications; COM Express type 7 baseboard CEB94701 enabling fast turnkey evaluation; and ability to quickly emulate the functionality for software development and hardware verification.

The COM Express Type 7 module comes with a rich array of I/O connectors including two SATA-600 interfaces, two 10GBASE-KR ports with Intel 10G Ethernet controllers, one Gigabit LAN port with Intel i210 Ethernet controller, four USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, and one LPC, one SPI, one I2C, two serial TX/RX and 4-IN/OUT DIO ports. The Intel Broadwell DEmodule is expandable with one PCIe x16 Gen3, one PCIe x8 Gen3 and eight PCIe x1 Gen2 for volume data transmission. A watchdog timer helps detect and recover from malfunctions. Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 is also supported to provide efficient hardware-based data protection.

For more product information or customisation services, please visit www.axiomtek.com.