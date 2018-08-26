Tsurumi submersible pump delivers at challenging quarry sites

The KTZ411 proves itself to be a worthy investment for quarry operators by reducing pump maintenance and improving water handling on site.

Submersible pumps such as the Tsurumi KTZ series offer a flexible solution at quarry site dewatering applications where the ever-changing topography can present unique challenges. Submersible pumps deliver a number of cost saving advantages in terms of installation, maintenance and supervision.

Aussie Pumps’ Neil Bennett explains that moving water efficiently to maintain production capacity, especially after a flood event, needs a robust submersible that can handle abrasive water. He adds that Tsurumi’s KTZ submersible pumps are specifically designed for such applications and make a smart investment for quarry managers.

According to Bennett, submersibles can be stored for months when not required, then set up quickly without the fuss of engine servicing and refuelling. Additionally, there is no risk of swamping the pump if it’s located in a flood prone area, and it can be set up to run automatically as required.

Tsurumi, the world’s largest manufacturer of submersibles, developed the KTZ range of cast iron pumps to handle abrasive water. By substantially reducing maintenance and installation costs, these pumps offer significant cost savings in various applications.

Key features and benefits of Tsurumi KTZ submersible pumps include simple installation allowing the unit to be moved around the site as required; and unique internal features together with a cast iron construction enabling the user to operate on an angle, thus eliminating the need for a pontoon or stabilising platform.

Key features of Tsurumi KTZ411 include high capacity 4-inch 11kW pump delivering in excess of 1000L of water at a head height of 35 metres; ability to withstand abrasive conditions, offering a considerably longer service life; 3 phase heavy duty 2 pole motor with thermal protection; heavy duty cast iron construction with high chrome wear components; and anti-wicking cables and silicon carbide seals maximising performance longevity in extremely challenging environments.

A free selection guide covering Tsurumi’s range of heavy duty submersible pumps from dewatering pumps through to slurry pumps is available from Australian Pump Industries and online at www.aussiepumps.com.au.