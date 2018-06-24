Search
Portable fire pumps with the German edge

By Australian Pump Industries 24 June 2018
Supplier News
article image Aussie new Fire Chief pump (Hatz version)
Australian Pump Industries announces a new range of their proven Fire Chief high pressure portable firefighting pumps powered by a German diesel engine. Manufactured by Hatz, the new engine is part of the same family of diesel drives featured on professional firefighting equipment used by Australia’s leading firefighting authorities. A manufacturer of diesel engines since 1904, and one of the first to introduce the air cooled concept, Hatz is famous for their low fuel consumption and long engine life.

Designed to provide an unmatchable combination of performance and features, the Aussie Fire Chief comes with a super heavy duty impeller and ‘big belly body’ allowing big water passages and delivering more water through the pump at pressure.

Aussie Pump’s Chief Engineer, John Hales said they were impressed with the pump’s performance when powered by the Hatz air cooled diesel engine. He added that the pump didn’t lose RPM under full load.

Aussie first put a 1B20 engine recoil start on the Fire Chief, which made the small lightweight engine run cooler and quieter, and provide zero RPM drop under a wide range of operating conditions.

The latest version of the Fire Chief with electric start features the Hatz 1B30 6HP engine to provide 40% reserve horsepower, a big advantage in particularly high ambience or continuous service applications.

According to Hales, the 1B30 was selected for the electric start version to give it that little bit of extra grunt as well as convenience. The electric start version of the Fire Chief also has recoil start back-up.

Key features of Aussie’s Fire Chief diesel firefighting pumps (Hatz version) include a full hot dipped galvanised roll frame designed for heavy duty performance in homes, construction sites or farms; galvanised base plate supporting the pump; four heavy duty engine mounts extending life by reducing vibration; and a unique 5-year guarantee on the wet end.

Hales adds that the new Fire Chief not only exceeds the expectations of users but also comes at a competitive price, with the buyer saving hundreds of dollars on the Aussie over lower spec but more expensive machines.

