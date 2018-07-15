New Tsurumi submersible pumps with high head up to 55m

A tough pump for tough applications! Tsurumi’s KTZ615 has the ability to handle dirty water whilst still maintaining high head.

Australian Pump Industries introduces a new range of high head submersible pumps from Tsurumi, designed for tough jobs in dewatering and batch plants. Tsurumi, a world-leading manufacturer of submersible pumps, developed the unit to address the need for tough pumps with head capabilities of up to 55m.

Aussie Pumps’ Product Manager, Neil Bennett explains that dirty water submersible pumps traditionally aren’t designed for high head applications. The new Tsurumi pump fills this gap in the market innovatively by using the same concepts and technologies from the existing KTZ dewatering pumps range, and adding extra power and a bigger impeller to drive water even higher.

Tsurumi’s KTZ615 six-inch pump uses a 15 kW motor to achieve excellent performance including a maximum flow of 2,800 lpm and maximum head of 55 metres, the latter achieved with a single piece impeller (not multi stage), made from high-chrome cast-iron.

The pump has all of Tsurumi’s regular features for heavy-duty dewatering pumps that have made the company a byword for reliability.

Key features include unique double dual mechanical seals running in oil to provide greater longevity and performance reliability; integrated patented oil lifter keeping oil in circulation even if the pump is not running in a strictly vertical position; pressure relief port to protect the mechanical seal faces from extreme pressure while simultaneously diverting abrasive particles away from the seal face to suit tough construction applications; and cable at the top of the motor with a special sealed gland to prevent water entering the motor even if the cable is damaged or cut.

According to Bennett, other pump brands allow the water to wick down inside a damaged cable, causing catastrophic motor failure. However, Tsurumi’s unique cable block is a major leap forward in technology to virtually eliminate water ingress from the top end of the motor.

The new KTZ pump is made from high-chrome cast-iron and comes with a strainer that can handle 12mm solids. The KTZ series is widely used in mining, tunnelling, quarries or concrete batch plant applications and piling duties.

These pumps are widely used in the United States, South East Asia and Europe in tough applications where lighter weight pumps simply don’t last.