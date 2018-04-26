New Tsurumi quarry pumps last longer

Big GSZ slurry pumps have an inbuilt agitator impeller to make sure the liquid is moving before it comes into the main pump chamber.

Australian Pump Industries has introduced a new range of slurry pumps from leading Japanese pump manufacturer, Tsurumi. Aussie Pumps distributes Tsurumi’s pumps in Australia.

Tsurumi is a world-renowned submersible slurry pump manufacturer, offering a broad range of pumps built to handle everything from sandy, salty water, to heavy duty slurry found in the quarry, mining or concrete industries.

As the biggest manufacturer of electro submersible drainage pumps in the world, Tsurumi developed dewatering pumps during the land reclamation program of the 50s and 60s in Japan. Used by the piling and concrete industry, these pumps were designed for aggressive and abrasive applications.

Today, Tsurumi is a highly specialised manufacturer of 2-pole to 6-pole slurry pumps, which are capable of handling sandy liquids in quarries and concrete plants.

Tsurumi’s GSZ Series

Tsurumi’s 4- and 6-pole pumps offer huge flows, and are capable of pumping thick slurry. The 4-pole GSZ Series pump can handle flows of up to 18,000 LPM, and heads of up to 54m. Key features include high chrome cast iron construction of the impeller, agitator and suction plate helping resist abrasion; and simple replacement of plate even if the impeller and suction plate wear down completely.

Tsurumi’s GSD Series

A new range of heavy duty, high powered agitator pumps, Tsurumi’s GSD Series features horse power ratings of up to 75kW.

Key features include high chrome cast iron construction of the impeller, agitator and mouth ring ensuring long service life; unique mechanism developed to continuously adjust the clearance between the mouth ring and the impeller; and pressure relief ports releasing pump pressure applied to the mechanical seals, thereby enhancing reliability in extended use applications.

Tsurumi’s GSZ and the GSD Series

Common features in the GSZ and the GSD Series slurry pumps include Tsurumi’s anti-wicking cable entry, preventing water incursion due to wicking should the power cable be damaged or the end submerged; and two double silicon carbide mechanical seals located in an oil chamber fitted with a unique oil lifter - guide vanes on the oil lifter ensure the seals are continuously lubricated and cooled during the operation of the pump. Both features help achieve significant savings for operators thanks to protection from motor burnout in the two most common areas of water entry to the motor.

Australian Pump’s Tsurumi division has achieved notable success in the mining and construction markets.