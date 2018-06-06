New Tsurumi C Series cutter pumps clearing dairy waste

I would like to enquire about Australian Pump Industries

The Tsurumi cutter pump handles the contaminated effluent from a Herringbone feed pad at a dairy near Traralgon

Australian Pump Industries presents a new range of submersible pumps from world-leading Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi, designed to prevent pump blockage and failure on dairy farms.

Dairy farm operators are continuously challenged by standard pumps getting blocked by solids-containing waste during effluent management – a problem that will not only lead to pump failure but also directly impact animal health and welfare.

Tsurumi’s C Series cutter pumps are designed to handle such contaminated waste. The C series cutter pumps chop waste material, allowing free passage of the waste without clogging.

Ashley Mezenberg, who manages a 400-head dairy herd South of Traralgon in Victoria, faced a problem with the effluent collected from his Herringbone feed pad, which was laden with solids. When faced with repeated vertical column pump failures, he changed over to a Tsurumi submersible cutter pump supplied by Aussie Pumps’ Gold Distributor Rodwells.

Ashley has reported that the new cutter pump is working really well and he is happy with the pump selection and performance.

Aussie Pumps Product Manager Neil Bennett explains that Tsurumi’s breakthrough cutter impeller chops through sewage, straw, plastic, rags and other materials in seconds. Having observed the pumps’ excellent performance in handling waste, he views the C Series as being an obvious choice for the dairy collection pit.

The C Series incorporates a large open channel impeller with a cutter mechanism. A sintered tungsten carbide alloy tip is brazed on the impeller vane. As the impeller rotates, the vane slices against the serrated edge of the suction cover, chopping fibrous matter into small fragments that won’t clog the pump.

Key features of Tsurumi’s C Series cutter pumps include 3-phase operation with heavy duty design; 50mm to 100mm bore; capacity up to 2,750 litres per minute, and max head of 26 metres; and anti-wicking cables and silicon carbide seals extending durability and reliability.

