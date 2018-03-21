New partnership to help move water efficiently across Australia

I would like to enquire about Australian Pump Industries

Aussie Pumps and TTI have teamed to produce a range of pump/tank trailers and water carts for construction sites.

Two iconic Australian companies have come together to produce a new range of water carts and trailers fitted with high performance pumps to help move water efficiently across construction sites.

Australian Pump Industries has partnered with Victoria’s leading water cart tank manufacturer TTI (Trans Tank International) to produce a top quality range of integrated pump and tank products for the construction market.

TTI specialises in the manufacture of water tanks from small spray units to tanks with capacities up to 30,000 litres. The polyethylene tanks eliminate all concerns of rust development while offering users a lightweight option. The increased payload and durability also mean years of reliable service for customers.

Aussie QP self-priming centrifugal pumps were chosen by TTI for the brand’s reputation as well as proven record on construction sites around the country.

TTI water carts can be fitted with a range of Aussie QP self-priming centrifugal pumps including the QP303, a 3-inch pump that can move up to 1,000 LPM. These pumps from the Aussie QP range will ensure tanks are refilled faster, reducing downtime and increasing the number of cycles, especially when used for dust suppression applications onsite.

Aussie QP pumps are available with Honda petrol or Yanmar diesel engines in recoil or electric start options. Key features of the QP303 also include direct vertical lift of 7.6 metres and a unique 5-year pump end warranty.

High pressure pumps from Australian Pump also include the Aussie Fire Chief, a world-leading lightweight portable fire pump featuring a big 7½-inch heavy duty high pressure impeller, and a Honda petrol or Yanmar diesel engine for excellent performance. This makes it ideal for installation on road tankers used for dust suppression.

Thanks to the TTI partnership, Australian Pump can offer attractive pump packages that even include their big 4-inch transfer pumps capable of shifting up to 1800 litres of water per minute.