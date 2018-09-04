New Mr T firefighting pumps with Kubota diesel engines

Mr T, the twin impeller high pressure firefighting pump from Australian Pump Industries is now available in a new version featuring Kubota’s OC series oil-air cooled diesel engine.

Launched five years ago, the big twin impeller pump is popular among the farming, firefighting and contracting segments because of its unique package of features and performance. Features such as the pump’s twin impellers and guide vanes ensure long, trouble-free life while the high pressure performance of the pump provides up to 200 lpm flow at 80m head, equivalent to over 100 psi.

The Honda models with their 9HP and 13HP petrol drive versions provide consumers with a record suction lift of 7.6m, with the direct suction lift allowing farmers to get water from creeks, eroded creek banks or wells for high pressure water transfer, firefighting or even irrigation. Mr T offers a maximum flow of up to 500 lpm and a shut off head in petrol drive at 135 psi or 95m vertical lift head.

Key features of the new Kubota version Mr T firefighting pumps include lower performances proportional to the lower rpm of diesel compared to petrol engines; heavy duty galvanised frame with gal sub base and anti-vibration mounts; 105kg in weight; new Kubota engines running cooler and quieter, using less fuel; and the OC95 engine with electric start as standard.

Aussie Pumps’ diesel drive pumps are efficient and economical, and come with a free battery as part of the package.

For more information, please visit the Aussie Pumps website www.aussiepumps.com.au or authorised distributors throughout Australia.