New hydraulic drive pump to handle dirty water

The new high head semi trash pump from Australian Pump combines high head performance with the ability to handle drilling fluid and dirty water.

Australian Pump Industries introduces a new high head cast iron semi trash hydraulic drive pump. The Aussie G3TMK-A/ST HYD is a 3-inch self-priming pump close coupled to a powerful Casappa hydraulic motor, and delivering a maximum flow of 1100 litres per minute and a maximum head to 55 metres.

The new hydraulic drive pump is capable of handling a wide range of applications including dust suppression, drill rigs, tankers, mine dewatering and moving contaminated water.

Hydraulic drive pumps derive their power from the main engine of the vehicle or equipment on which they are mounted, allowing operators to benefit from virtually unlimited power, delivered through a flexible drive system that doesn’t depend on shaft or separate engines. The flexible combination of a drive system and compact design means that the pump can be placed in the most appropriate location, with huge operational and maintenance cost reductions. The maintenance cost is reduced by the elimination of a separate petrol or diesel engine to drive the pump.

Observing that the new Aussie G3TMK-A/ST HYD bridges a gap in the market in terms of a high head hydraulic drive pump that will handle dirty water, Aussie Pumps product manager Neil Bennett notes that the pump, at a maximum head of 47m delivers 500 lpm flow, which is impressive for a 3-inch self-priming semi trash pump.

Key features of the new Aussie G3TMK-A/ST HYD hydraulic drive pumps include excellent self-priming characteristics with the ability to draw water from 6-metre deep pits; ability to pass solids up to 16mm making it suitable for handling drilling fluid; hard wearing silicon carbide mechanical seals with an alumina counterface with nitrile rubber elastomers; stainless steel wear plate and stainless steel motor shaft; and front opening clean-out port simplifying access to the pump’s internals.

The Casappa PLM series motor requires 35cm³ per rev at 100 bar pressure, equivalent to 12.5kW. The Casappa motor was selected for their proven quality and commitment to aftermarket support.

The big pump will soon be available in cast 316 grade stainless steel configuration making it suitable for environments where liquids are particularly corrosive such as tailing dam pump-outs or even chemical transfers. Viton seals are available as an option.

Like all Aussie Pumps products, the new hydraulic drive pump is also designed and built to ISO 9001 quality standards.