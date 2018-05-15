New Aussie trash pump that can run unattended

Australian Pump Industries has introduced a new range of trash pumps designed to operate automatically and unattended.

The new 3” trash pump, the Aussie QP3TI, (‘I’ for ‘Intelligent’) is powered by a Honda iGX Series engine that offers both electric and recoil start options.

Key features of the Aussie QP3TI trash pumps include auto stop/ start with float control and integrated ECU (Electric Control Unit) with a self-tuning regulator (STR) governor system; engine’s ability to sense and adjust the RPM to match the application’s load and speed requirements; automatic controls complemented by a dashboard with manual dials that can control flow from low through to medium and high; controls adjusting the discharge volume with a convenient pilot lamp and alert systems built into the program; automatic standby operation allowing auto engine on/off, auto engine standby and auto drain mode; and auto fill mode also integrated in the system.

When the machine is set to ‘auto drain’ operation, the engine starts automatically and drains the tank or trench. It turns off as soon as the tank or trench reaches the low level required. The float sensors can be set either at the suction or discharge point of the pump, allowing maximum flexibility.

Aussie QP3TI trash pumps deliver multiple benefits to hire companies, contractors and even plumbers and drainers. The pump can run effectively without the presence of an operator.

The 3” trash pump delivers a flow of 1500lpm with a maximum head of 30 metres. The suction lift is an astonishing 7.6 metres with fast priming being a part of the pump’s inherent design.

The new experimental QP3TI offers a big open style non-clog impeller, a silicon carbide mechanical seal and an easy-to-open front port for pump cleanout. The machine comes mounted in a full frame as standard with wheels for ease of movement onsite.

Aussie Pump’s Chief Engineer, John Hales says the QP3TI is their first venture utilising Honda’s iGX technology with additional features that make it more ‘pump friendly’.

By operating independently, having the ability to adjust flow and head in a pre-set manner and also benefitting from Honda iGX technology, the pump achieves fuel efficiency savings of up to 15% over conventional engines, smoother performance thanks to the ECU’s fine-tuning of the throttle position and maintenance of precise engine speed, and lower vibration.

Further information on Aussie Pump Honda powered products is available from Australian Pump Industries on 02 8865 3500, or check out the website www.aussiepumps.com.au.