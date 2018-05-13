New Aussie Fire Sled for mobile firefighting

I would like to enquire about Australian Pump Industries

Alexander Heiden checks out the new Aussie Fire Sled that turns a twin cab Ute into a mobile fire protection unit.

Australian Pump Industries introduces the Aussie Fire Sled, a compact firefighting system that can be mounted on utility vehicles, trailers or light trucks to create a mobile fire protection unit at a bargain price.

Putting out spot fires immediately can prevent serious property damage during a bushfire. To meet the demand for mobile firefighting capability, Australian Pump has launched a unique fire kit that turns any twin cab four-wheel drive into a mobile fire protection unit.

The new Aussie Fire Sled comprises of a Rapid 400L poly tank, a poly reel, high pressure firefighting hose and spray nozzle, with the unit mounted on a galvanised steel sled. At the heart of the system is an Aussie Fire Chief, one of the world’s best lightweight portable fire pumps offering 100psi pressure (75m head), with flows in excess of 400 LPM.

Designed to deliver more water at pressure than other brands, the Fire Chief has a number of outstanding user-friendly features that ensure reliable performance over a lengthy service life.

Key features include a big belly body superbly matched to the impeller and volute design to give more water at pressure; impeller perfectly matched to the horse power of the Honda GX160 engine, providing a great combination of power and performance; heavy duty poly Rapid hose reel supplied with 36m of 19mm AS1221 rated fire hose; unit mounted on a hot dip galvanised steel sled arrangement that slides easily on and off the back of twin cab utility vehicles; and large tanks ranging from 400L through to 2500L in capacity.

The Aussie Fire Chief pump comes with a unique 5-year warranty, while the Honda engine is backed by a 3-year warranty and the poly tank has Rapid Spray’s 15-year warranty.

A poly cover to protect the pump engine from the elements when not in use is also supplied as part of the kit.

Further information is available from Aussie Pump Gold Distributors, or by contacting Australian Pump Industries on (02) 8865 3500.