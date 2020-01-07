New Aussie Atlas pressure cleaners for marine environments

Australian Pump Industries presents the new Aussie Atlas, the latest addition to their stainless steel line-up of pressure cleaners built for shipyard application. Aussie Pump’s stainless steel line is designed to provide marine-worthy machines suitable for salt water environments. The registered stainless steel design allows the company to provide a pressure cleaner range that is capable, OH&S friendly, and suited to today’s world.

The first order for the new pressure cleaners came from a large hire company in Australia who have deployed them for permanent hire at Sydney Harbour’s Garden Island Dockyard, which is the Australian Navy’s leading base and probably the busiest repair yard in the country. The order consisted of 30 machines built compact, heavy duty and in highly manoeuvrable stainless steel frames.

The order included a heavy duty stainless steel hose reel rated to 5,000 psi, featuring 30 metres of non-marking blue high pressure hose rated at 5,800 psi. A 30-litre stainless steel break tank is incorporated in the stainless frame to help protect the blaster’s triplex pump from supply variations at the dry-dock site.

The heart of the Aussie Atlas pressure cleaner is a Bertolini ‘Big Berty’ triplex pump running at 1,450 rpms. The drive is through a Bertolini 2 to 1 reduction gearbox.

“The gearbox is sealed and runs in oil, just like the pump’s crankshaft and con-rods,” said Australian Pump’s Hamish Lorenz.

“Using a big pump and reduction box provides for long trouble-free life.”

The Atlas gets its power from a Hatz model 1B50 air cooled diesel engine delivering 9.2 hp. “We specked in a 21-litre fuel tank to allow the machine to run continuously for up to ten hours between refuelling,” he said.

Aussie Turbo guns, which were also included as part of the package, are designed to turn the 4,000 psi pump pressure up to 6,000 psi of EWP (effective working pressure). Turbos are indispensable in some cleaning applications, particularly doing large ship refurbishments.

Designed for shipyard work, the Aussie Atlas comes with optional extras such as an emergency stop and an electronic control box incorporating an hour meter and manual stop/start. The package also includes a heavy duty battery box and battery isolation.

Aussie Atlas pressure cleaners are a result of a long association with naval and commercial dockyard slipways around Australia and the South Pacific. The machine meets the dry-dock requirement of ease of moving on and off vessels safely and easily; has a simple design; and incorporates a wide range of user-friendly features that make it safer and more efficient than conventional machines.

Further information on Australian Pump’s marine high pressure water blasters up to 500 bar (7,300 psi) is readily available on their website.