Fire safety ensured on luxury yacht with an Aussie portable pump

An Aussie Sea Skipper portable fire pump from Australian Pump Industries has joined the crew of the luxury super yacht ‘Ghost’ to ensure fire safety on board.

Under National Standards for Commercial Vessels – Part C Section 4, Fire Safety rules, the AMSA (Australian Maritime Safety Authority) requires that all commercial vessels must have fire safety measures on-board at all times.

The Aussie Sea Skipper portable fire pump meets these standards, making it ideal for workboats, charter yachts and ferries. The pump’s ability to handle saltwater makes it the best choice for firefighting at sea.

Based at Rose Bay on Sydney Harbour, Ghost is a 24-metre vessel capable of carrying 36 people including a cabin crew of six. Ghost Elite Charters chose the Sea Skipper for its unique ability to provide both salvage and firefighting capabilities at sea using seawater.

Developed by Australian Pump Industries initially for the Royal Australian Navy, the Sea Skipper provides a maximum pressure of up to 100 psi but can also be used as a salvage pump moving water at the rate of 24,000 litres per hour.

Getting the self priming pump ready for operation is just a matter of throwing a suction hose over the side, filling the pump with water and starting the engine.

Key features of the Aussie Sea Skipper portable fire pumps include unique capability to draught water from depths of up to 7.6 metres; lightweight and compact design; seaworthy build with bronze impeller and volute, marine grade aluminium body coated inside and out with epoxy, and 316 stainless steel fasteners throughout the pump; three-way head; ability to operate with either two 1” hoses or with a single 1½” hose; and big 2” suction port, flanged onto the pump’s body enabling fast self priming and providing the capability of very high flows for salvage work.

Powered by a Yanmar 4.8hp recoil start engine, the pump comes in a heavy duty galvanised steel frame. A galvanised steel sub frame with anti-vibration mounts enables the pump to operate safely and smoothly.