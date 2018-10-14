Early bushfire season warning – stay ‘Fire Ready’

I would like to enquire about Australian Pump Industries

Aussie Pumps’ Brad Farrugia with the Fire Chief and the Bushfire Survival Guide

Australians need to be prepared for an early bushfire season this summer. The warning has already gone out to farmers and homeowners with fires occurring in many areas across New South Wales.

Australian Pump Industries has already activated their ‘Fire Ready’ programme for 2018 to help people protect their property, farms, livestock and assets this summer.

Aussie Pumps’ Product Manager, Brad Farrugia observes that the devastating drought caused by a dry winter has also increased the risk of extreme bushfires with scrub, trees and general vegetation going tinder dry.

Aussie Pumps’ genuine Honda powered Aussie Fire Chief and the mighty ‘Mr T’ high pressure twin impeller pumps are effective tools in bushfire prevention programmes with their proven firefighting performance in the field.

The Aussie Fire Chief is a robust self priming fire pump designed to outperform both single and twin impeller pumps in firefighting operations. Key features include maximum flow of 500 LPM, maximum delivery head of 75 metres (over 100 psi pressure); Honda GX160 or GX200 engine with recoil and electric start options; fast priming; and massive suction lift of 7.6 metres.

Aussie’s Mr T high pressure twin impeller pumps are recommended for applications requiring more pressure. Delivering heads up to 95 metres, the pump is powered by a Honda 9hp or 13hp heavy duty industrial petrol engine and comes with a full roll frame.

An electric start option additionally ensures the user can instantly begin firefighting operations just by turning a key.

Aussie Pumps’ new Bushfire Survival Guide is now available for free download as well as in hard copy.