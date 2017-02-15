Corrosion resistant mining pumps address industry need

Australian Pump Industries has introduced a new range of self priming centrifugal pumps designed to handle corrosive and contaminated liquids in mining and chemical industries.

The cast 316 stainless steel self-priming centrifugal pump offers great efficiencies in high as well as low head applications. The new mining pumps from Aussie Pumps fill an existing gap in various industries operating in harsh environments for realistically priced, ISO9001 quality products capable of handling corrosive liquids.

Aussie Pumps Product Manager, Neil Bennett explains that the product line has been developed for mine tailings and other difficult mine liquids including light slurries. The first pump in the series is a 5.5kW 3” unit that delivers a maximum flow of 910 LPM with the added ability to handle solids to 10mm.

Key features of the new centrifugal pumps include self-priming design; ability to draw water from 6m depths; maximum pump head of 40 metres making it ideal for high pressure water transfer or even machinery washdowns; 5.5 kW TEFC 3 phase, 2 pole electric drive motor; pump and motor factory fitted on a heavy duty steel base for ease of installation; and optional stainless steel or hot galvanised steel bases available on request.

Bennet says the pump’s ease of repair in the field as well as simplicity of operation delivers many benefits to the user. With the pump close coupled to the motor using a 316 stainless steel stub shaft, the pump body can be disassembled from the motor quickly, giving access to the pump chamber for cleaning or servicing.

The pump’s excellent self-priming characteristics come from the big ‘shoulders’ in the priming tank incorporated in the unit’s design. The high mounted suction port also speeds up self-priming without the need for additional aids such as vacuum pumps or compressors.

The new pump is available in nickel aluminium bronze as well as in a cast iron configuration. Seals are heavy duty mechanical style with Nitrile elastomers. Optional Viton and silicon carbide are also available on request.

Aussie Pumps is sending the first lot of these mining pumps to Kalgoorlie where they will be used for mine tailings and wash stand applications in high pH level liquids.

Further information including a free data pack is readily available from Australian Pump Industries or Aussie Pump Distributors throughout Australia or www.aussiepumps.com.au.