Bertolini’s new CAX Series 10,000 PSI heavy duty triplex pumps

Aussie’s new ‘Big Berty’ 10,000 psi (750 bar) pump is great value for money.

Australian Pump Industries introduces Bertolini’s new CAX Series heavy duty triplex pumps offering pressures up to 750 bar.

The new CAX Series from Bertolini combines a design breakthrough with value for money performance. Key features of the 750-bar pump include flows up to 25 litres a minute at 1000 rpm; 316 stainless steel pump head providing great strength to maximise chemical resistance in any high-pressure application; solid pistons with tungsten carbide coating designed to reduce wear and prolong both high and low pressure seal life; and high pressure seals made of PTFE and energised component reducing friction to the minimum, thus ensuring perfect hold in any condition for a longer period of time while providing chemical/ solvent resistance and superior performance.

Large diameter stainless steel plunger rods are designed to avoid contact with the oil seal, thereby reducing wear and ensuring sufficient lubrication of the pistons. Premium bearings are designed to endure heavier loads and extend operation times.

“This is a breakthrough pump in terms of design and value for money,” said Aussie Pumps chief engineer John Hales.

“They even have patented du-dry plunger rod bushings, PTFE coated, to greatly reduce friction to provide smooth operation.”

The pumps also offer check valves made of a thicker stainless steel material to withstand high pressure operations. They are fitted with an aspheric sealing system to enhance the high fluid dynamic efficiency and maximise durability.

“We see these as being a major breakthrough for Australian Pump as we start using these pumps not only to replace far more expensive equivalents but also to start building bigger machines in both diesel and electric configurations,” said Hales.

Aussie Pumps is already receiving excellent leads from offshore operations and dry docks right through the South Pacific.