Aussie Sea Skipper pump joins Dumbalk Fire Brigade

The Aussie QP402SL Sea Skipper, a robustly built firefighting pump from Australian Pump Industries has joined the Dumbalk Fire Brigade fleet. Developed by Australian Pump Industries for firefighting and salvage work at sea, the Sea Skipper pump features a bronze impeller and volute, stainless steel fasteners and corrosion resistant treatment on its marine grade aluminium body and back plate.

The Dumbalk Fire Brigade chose the Sea Skipper to fill their tankers quickly but they also know they can rely on the pump at any time for village fire protection if necessary. Brigade Captain, Janet Auchterlonie decided on the Aussie marine firefighting pump because of its ability to handle potentially corrosive liquids without necessarily having to be flushed every time.

Key features of the high performance lightweight Sea Skipper fire pumps include: a 1400 lpm flow; maximum head of 50 metres (around 70 psi); and 10HP electric start Yanmar diesel engine providing loads of power and backed by recoil startup.

Australian Pump Industries chose the Yanmar diesel engine for its ability to match the big 4” high pressure pump’s power requirement.

Aussie Pumps’ Chief Engineer, John Hales said that extensive tests carried out on the equipment showed the Yanmar had loads of torque even when the pump was under full load. The reliable support from Yanmar’s distributors around the country for both in and out of warranty backup also influenced their decision.

The Sea Skipper pump can prime within 90 seconds without any artificial priming devices. Aussie self priming pumps, nicknamed ‘Quick Primes’, only require the pump to be filled, or even half-filled, before cranking up the engine.

Captain Auchterlonie chose the marine grade pump because the Dumbalk Fire Brigade was occasionally called to Tarwin Lower, a coastal town in Victoria where saltwater was also used for firefighting operations. Aussie Sea Skipper firefighting pumps can be used with brackish or corrosive water, making them a great asset to fire brigades.