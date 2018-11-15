Aussie’s new Monsoon 300 Super Scud with powerful electric drive

I would like to enquire about Australian Pump Industries

Aussie’s new 3,000 psi ‘Monsoon Super Scud’ stands out for its performance, quality and features!

The latest in the Super Scud range of industrial pressure cleaners from Australian Pump Industries is a powerful stainless steel model, the Monsoon 300.

Setting a new benchmark for industrial pressure cleaners, Aussie Pumps’ new 3,000 psi stainless steel Super Scud features a powerful electric drive, three-phase operation and a new ‘sharp free’ ergonomic stainless steel frame fitted with four big ‘off-road’ style steel wheels and flat free tyres.

Aussie Pumps’ Chief Engineer, John Hales explains that the new Monsoon Super Scud looks as good as it works, and works as good as it looks. The Monsoon Super Scud was developed with features that ensure world class performance for these Aussie-built machines; there’s no European equivalent that comes close in terms of performance, quality, features or aesthetics. By eliminating sharp edges, the Scud delivers a huge OH&S benefit too.

Key features of the Aussie Monsoon 300 Scud industrial pressure cleaners include a 7.5kW three phase electric drive motor; 21LPM flow to suit industrial applications requiring fast, continuous cleaning including wash bays and machinery washdown; TTL series ‘Big Berty’ Bertolini triplex pump with ceramic pistons, also incorporating a big ribbed crank case that ensures it stays cool even in continuous run applications; and valve caps fitted with a new Bertolini sealing system designed for higher pressure and longer working hours.

The power is provided by a heavy duty, IP55 rated, four pole TEFC electric motor. The blaster is classified as Class A under the AS/NZS 4233.01 safety standards and therefore, does not require operator certification by an RTO.

Similar to all Aussie blasters, the Monsoon 300 Super Scud features an ASP (Aussie Safety Protection) kit, which includes a thermal dump valve to protect the machine from excessive bypass. An industrial on/off thermal protection switch prevents overload of the motor and pressure spikes.

High quality accessories include a heavy duty gun/lance combination providing the operator with complete control of the machine with a trigger lock that improves comfort even during a long tedious job.

Australian Pump is the leading manufacturer of high pressure water blasters in Australia.

