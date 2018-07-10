Aussie’s new diesel pump delivers high pressure and flow

Australian Pump Industries has introduced a new diesel powered 4-inch pump designed to deliver both high pressure and high flow. The new Aussie QPT405SLTD pump uses twin impeller technology to deliver pressures in excess of 125 psi and flows of up to 46,200 litres per hour.

The new Aussie diesel pumps combine this excellent performance with user-friendly features such as the ability to self-prime from depths of 7 metres, eliminating the need for the operator to prime the entire suction line in order to get liquid into the pump. Aussie’s ‘Quick Prime’ design enables the pump to prime itself once the pump body is filled with water.

Key features of the new Aussie pump include a compact design; 3-way outlet offering the operator a choice of using either one 4” delivery line, or two 3” lines; pump body manufactured from non-corrosive high-grade aluminium; twin impellers made from heavy duty alloy castings operating within heavy duty volute casings; twin silicon carbide mechanical seals faced for hard wear, even in abrasive liquid applications; pump shaft made from high grade S45C steel designed for long life, and all O’rings from NBR (Nitrile Buna Rubber); and a Kohler air cooled diesel engine developing 12kW power at 3600 rpm.

Aussie Pumps Chief Engineer, John Hales says the new pump has been designed like a tank. The Aussie Pump team worked with the Kohler team to apply their 425-2 engine and backed it up with a big 60L fuel tank mounted in the heavy-duty steel base.

Featuring a ‘sled’ design, the skid mount is fitted as standard with an integrated lifting bar that enables it to be easily moved around the farm or site. The pump weighs in at only 245kg, or 325kg when fully packed for shipping.

The Aussie 4” pump will prime in 20 seconds from low suction heads and takes up to 2 minutes to prime from 5 or 6 metres. Performance highlights include the ability to shift flows of up to 450 lpm at a 50m head, or around 300 lpm at 60m head.

Hales expects to see a lot of interest in this pump from firefighting authorities as well.